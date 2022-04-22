Blind murder case: Ex-SHO Surjani accused of assisting ‘killer’

KARACHI: Former Station House Officer (SHO) of Surjani police station in Karachi has been named as a suspect in the blind murder case of a Tando Allahyar man, ARY News reported.

According to the prime suspect, Asad-un-Nabi helped her murder her cousin.

Tando Allahyar police on Friday arrested a girl name Tamseel for allegedly murdering her cousin Ali Raza with the help of former Surjani SHO Asad-un-Nabi.

Tamseel and Asad planned the murder with two other alliants and celebrated after the successful assassination, the police revealed.

The police claim that Tamseel murdered her cousin because he was forcing her to marry him against her will, the police say.

Ali Raza’s body was found in the B-section area of Tando Allahyar on April 14, 2022. The police, after investigation, have arrested the girl and the search for the other two accused is ongoing.

