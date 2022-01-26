DSP, SHO suspended as IG orders probe into Tando Allahyar killing

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar on Wednesday ordered a probe into the killing of MQM-P activist Khalil ur Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada outside a court in Tando Allahyar besides also suspending two police officials in the district, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tando Allahyar Irfan Ali Shah and SHO A-section sub-inspector Zahid Awan have been suspended and directed to report to the CPO.

The IG Sindh has directed AIG Farhat Junejo to investigate the killing in a transparent manner and depute an SSP rank official to probe the entire episode.

“All facts should be unearthed and strict action will be taken against the cops if their involvement is being found in the entire episode,” Mushtaq Mahar said and directed to submit a report into the matter within seven days.

It is pertinent to mention here that an activist of MQM-P was brutally killed outside the District and Sessions Court, Tando Allahyar when he was coming out after attending a murder case of STPP leader Altaf Jiskani.

A group of criminals opened fire at the activist of MQM-P, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada, outside the court after attending the hearing of Jiskani murder case. Read More: MQM-P ACTIVIST KILLING: POLICE TORTURE FEMALE PROTESTERS IN TANDO ALLAHYAR The police have arrested an injured killer after chase and identified him as the brother of the deceased Ataf Jiskani, Asad Jiskani, and shifted him to a local hospital. Bholo and five others were facing a murder case after a Sindh Tarakki Pasand party (STP) leader Altaf Jiskani was killed in an ambush in 2021.

