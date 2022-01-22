Saturday, January 22, 2022
MQM-P activist killing: Police torture female protesters in Tando Allahyar

TANDO ALLAHYAR: The police on Saturday baton-charged female protesters who were protesting against the killing of MQM-P worker Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada in Tando Allahyar, ARY News reported.

A number of women protested against the killing of MQM-P local leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and staged a sit-in. The police used baton-charge to disperse the protesting women.

The action sparked more protests and tensions flared in the city.

Hours after the video of police baton charging female protesters went viral on social media, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani took to Twitter and said that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have taken notice of the incident and has sought report from DIG Hyderabad.

An activist of MQM-P was brutally killed outside the District and Sessions Court, Tando Allahyar, on Friday, when he was coming out after attending a murder case of STPP leader Altaf Jiskani.

A group of criminals opened fire at the activist of MQM-P, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada, outside the court after attending the hearing of Jiskani murder case.

The police have arrested an injured killer after chase and identified him as the brother of the deceased Ataf Jiskani, Asad Jiskani, and shifted him to a local hospital.

Bholo and five others were facing a murder case after a Sindh Tarakki Pasand party (STP) leader Altaf Jiskani was killed in an ambush in 2021.

