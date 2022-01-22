MQM-P activist killing: Police torture female protesters in Tando Allahyar

TANDO ALLAHYAR: The police on Saturday baton-charged female protesters who were protesting against the killing of MQM-P worker Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada in Tando Allahyar, ARY News reported.

A number of women protested against the killing of MQM-P local leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and staged a sit-in. The police used baton-charge to disperse the protesting women.

The action sparked more protests and tensions flared in the city.

پیپلزپارٹی کی غلام سندھ پولیس کا جانب سے خواتین پر سرعام تشدد۔

یہ ہے پیپلز پارٹی کا اصل چہرہ جو نرسز، اساتذہ، عام شہری و خواتین پر کھلے عام ڈنڈے برساتے ہیں مگر ٹی وی پر بیٹھے اشخاص کو بلاول کی جھوٹی تقاریر میں زیادہ دلچسپی ہے۔

موم بتی مافیا خاموش۔#tandoAllahyar @SdqJaan https://t.co/EvTHFV7Tqr pic.twitter.com/Tp5x23yPgA — Arsalan Taj (@ArsalanGhumman) January 22, 2022

Hours after the video of police baton charging female protesters went viral on social media, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani took to Twitter and said that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have taken notice of the incident and has sought report from DIG Hyderabad.

وزیر اعلیٰ سندھ مراد علی شاہ نے ٹنڈوالہیار واقعے کا نوٹس لے لیا، سعید غنی خواتین پر پولیس تشدد کی خبروں پر وزیر اعلیٰ سندھ نے ڈی آئی جی حیدرآباد سے وضاحت طلب کر لی، سعید غنی

1/2@SaeedGhani1 @MuradAliShahPPP #SindhGovt #Sindhinfo #SaaedGhani #CMSindh #tandoallahyar #notice pic.twitter.com/hurvx5yQq2 — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) January 22, 2022

An activist of MQM-P was brutally killed outside the District and Sessions Court, Tando Allahyar, on Friday, when he was coming out after attending a murder case of STPP leader Altaf Jiskani.

A group of criminals opened fire at the activist of MQM-P, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada, outside the court after attending the hearing of Jiskani murder case. The police have arrested an injured killer after chase and identified him as the brother of the deceased Ataf Jiskani, Asad Jiskani, and shifted him to a local hospital. Bholo and five others were facing a murder case after a Sindh Tarakki Pasand party (STP) leader Altaf Jiskani was killed in an ambush in 2021.

