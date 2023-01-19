BLINKS send prayers for Jennie of BLACKPINK

Jennie Kim of the all-girls K-POP band, BLACKPINK, suffered an injury during a recent concert on the ‘Born Pink’ tour.

As the girls progressed on their second worldwide concert tour called ‘Born Pink’, one of the band members, Jennie, the rapper and vocalist, ended up being injured during the Thailand leg.

As per the reports, Jennie was injured by fireworks during her performance at one of the recent shows in Bangkok.

According to the details, an explosion happened near the performer due to the bad timing of the pyrotechnics. She suffered injuries in her arm and was in visible pain in her eyes due to the fire, however, continued with the show.

Although there was no update shared by any of the band members or the management agency of BLACKPINK, the news surfaced on social media after one of the concertgoers shared the scenes witnessed by them. The loyal fandom of the k-pop band known as BLINKS sent prayers and heartfelt wishes for the ‘SOLO’ singer.

“Get well soon, Jennie. We love you,” a BLINK wrote on the micro-blogging site.

About the ‘Born Pink’ tour, the 16 countries expanded concert series, kickstarted in October last year and will continue through June.

