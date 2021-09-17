Blistering Karachi heat likely to reduce by Friday evening

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has Friday said the city shall continue to experience flaming sun as the maximum temperature may go up to as high as 40-degree centigrade, ARY News reported.

The ocean winds will remain absent from the scene today, the PMD said. While the present (press time) temperature of the city is 31-degree centigrade, it may max out to about 38- to 40-degree centigrade by noon today.

However, the ocean winds may resume starting evening today, the Met Office said. Karachi will likely find respite starting Friday evening after the winds restore today that were suspended due to low pressure around Bay of Bengal.

KE increases duration of loadshedding amid hot weather

Separately amid the scorching heat, K-Electric (KE), the city’s sole power supplier, has extended the duration of unannounced loadshedding in different parts of the city amid sweltering weather.

KE has increased loadshedding in different parts of the metropolis, saying the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is not supplying gas at the required pressure.

The duration of power load-shedding in high-loss areas has been increased up to 11 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing power outages up to three hours a day.