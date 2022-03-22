How to block spam calls, SMS on Android and iPhone

Spam messages and calls try to trick people into clicking on a link, opening an attachment, or doing something that can land them in trouble.

There is a way you can block such calls and messages. With technological advancements, smartphone makers have stepped up efforts to block unsolicited calls and message.

Here’s how you can block spam text messages and calls:

Block spam calls and SMS on iPhone: You need to first tap ‘Recents’ in the Phone app, then the Information icon next to the number or contact you’d like to block. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select ‘Block This Caller’.

Tap the Info icon next to the number, contact, or email address you wish to block in the FaceTime app, then scroll down to Block This Caller.

Open the conversation with the person you wish to block in the Messages app. Then, at the top of the screen, hit the contact, then the Info icon, scroll down, and select Block This Caller.

Block spam text messages and calls on Android: Open the Phone app on a stock Android device, such as one of Google’s Pixel phones, and select the Recent tab. Tap Block/report spam after long-pressing the number you wish to block.

You have the option of unchecking the box labelled Report call as spam and then tapping Block. Open the Phone app on your Samsung phone, go to Recents, tap the number you wish to block, then tap Details and Block.

