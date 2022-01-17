How to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone, Android

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps around the globe.

The Meta-owned app offers something different from most messaging apps in that you use a phone number, meaning that anyone can contact you whenever they want, wherever you are, and you don’t need to be online to contact them.

Although, you can have more than one WhatsApp accounts, like one for personal and one for business, you cannot open more than one account at a time.

You are required to log out of one before you can open the other. It is a bit of a hassle having to sign in to two or more accounts. However, there are three ways that can help you open multiple accounts on your phone at the same time.

It is possible that you can use two accounts on one dual SIM phone. The trick will work on almost all Android devices, as well as many iPhone models.

Here’s how to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone and Android

As dual SIM phones have two different phone numbers, it’s easy to verify an additional WhatsApp account on the same phone.

In the case of iPhone, the only way to use two accounts is to use the commercial version of the app that have the option of using a different phone number on the same phone.

You can also download and install the business version of the app on you phone.

First, you need to open Google Play Store on your Android phone and the App Store in the case of an iphone and download WhatsApp Business.

Then, you will be required to open the app and tap Accept to agree to the app’s terms of use. After that, you have to select the Use a different number option.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts using Dual Messenger

If your Android phone supports Dual Messenger function, you can use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone even if the second SIM card is not installed in the phone.

You have to use the landline number, Skype or Google Voice phone number to verify the second WhatsApp on the same phone.

Go to Settings > Advanced Features > Dual Messenger.

Move the switch next to WhatsApp to the ON position.

In the confirmation popup, tap Install to download a second copy of the app to your phone.

Open WhatsApp > tap I Agree to agree to the WhatsApp Terms of Use.

Follow the on-screen prompts to verify your second WhatsApp account.

Once the account is verified, you can start using your first and second account on the same phone.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts using WhatsApp Web

On one phone, open your internet browser and go to https://web.whatsapp.com. You need to request the desktop version of the website as the mobile version of the site will automatically push the app on you.

On phone one, go to Settings—>Linked Devices. Tap Link a Device and when the QR code scanner appears, scan the code on phone two.

