WhatsApp for iOS plans to change chat list design in future update 

There are more changes coming to WhatsApp for iOS in the following updates as the app is testing a revamped chat list design for a clearer UI.

With that, the application is planning to remove certain UI elements. This update brings information about removing “Broadcast Lists” and “New Group” from the chat list, in a future update.

WABetaInfo notes that these options are placed in the app for years but as users can already create new groups when starting a new chat, the app would only need to replace the “Broadcast” option, which is what WhatsApp is doing with this beta version.

Read More: WHATSAPP USERS BEWARE! THIS SCAM MAY ROB YOU OF BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS

According to the publication, in a future update, WhatsApp will bring a new entry point for “Broadcast” within the user’s contact list, which will be available when the user taps the same button “Start New Chat” at the top right.

WhatsApp is planning to remove “Broadcast Lists” and “New Group” from the chats list in a future update, and there will be a new entry point for “Broadcast” within your contacts list, available when you tap the same button “Start New Chat” at the top right.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!