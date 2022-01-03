WhatsApp users beware! This scam may rob you of bank account details

A new scam has been circulating on Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Fraudsters using the scam, named Rediroff.com, rob WhatsApp users of their personal and financial data like bank and card details, according to reports.

The spam link can also affect Windows PCs, iOS and Android cellphones.

A CNBC report hints that the scam has affected a large number of people by luring them with promises of expensive gifts

Scammers send a link on WhatsApp and once a user clicks on that link, a website opens that says they can win a prize by filling a survey.

As users answer the questions, they are redirected to a website that asks them to fill out some of their information such as name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data.

This information can be misused to make fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities.

The scammers can also install possibly unwanted applications on users’s devices.

If you receive a message with a Rediroff.ru link in it, you should report it as spam and delete it at once. And if you accidentally click on it, you should scan your devices for any malware or virus.

