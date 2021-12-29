Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
HomeScienceTechnology
Web Desk

WhatsApp Community feature to let you link multiple groups together

test

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature that will allow its users to link upto 10 groups in a single ‘Community’.

The Community feature has been recently spotted in an iOS beta build and expected to be rolled out to both platforms soon.

Also Read: WhatsApp trick to place your name with invisible text

The Meta-owned messaging app‘s upcoming feature would let users create communities.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the community is more like a WhatsApp group. Users will be able to add a name and description to the community.

After creating the community, users can create a group or link upto 10 existing groups together. The community will have a special “Announcement” section to be accessed only by the admits.

The group admins can send a message to all the groups that are linked to the community using the Announcement option.

Also Read: WhatsApp going to allow group admin to delete messages for everyone

The report said that, when users will join a community, they will not be able to view groups that have been unlinked from a group. Similarly, they won’t be able to view groups linked to a community if they leave the community.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.