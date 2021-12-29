WhatsApp Community feature to let you link multiple groups together

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature that will allow its users to link upto 10 groups in a single ‘Community’.

The Community feature has been recently spotted in an iOS beta build and expected to be rolled out to both platforms soon.

The Meta-owned messaging app‘s upcoming feature would let users create communities.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the community is more like a WhatsApp group. Users will be able to add a name and description to the community.

After creating the community, users can create a group or link upto 10 existing groups together. The community will have a special “Announcement” section to be accessed only by the admits.

The group admins can send a message to all the groups that are linked to the community using the Announcement option.

The report said that, when users will join a community, they will not be able to view groups that have been unlinked from a group. Similarly, they won’t be able to view groups linked to a community if they leave the community.

