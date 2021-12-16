WhatsApp going to allow group admin to delete messages for everyone

Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is going to enable group admins to delete undesired messages for everyone as the app developers have begun testing the new feature.

WhatsApp is now planning to give powers to the group admins to decide on messages whether they will stay in the chats or delete them for everyone.

A screenshot shared by Wabetainfo showed the functionality of the new feature empowering the group admins that will appear as saying ‘This was removed by an admin’.

The feature will empower all admins of a group at once for deleting objectionable messages after the rolling out of the future update.

According to the report, the feature is yet to launch for beta testers, however, it is unclear whether WhatsApp will release a stable rollout of it or not.

Earlier, it emerged that WhatsApp is working to restrict the visibility of last seen and online status updates for unknown people in its new privacy measures.

The update is reportedly made available to some people on Android and iOS, however, it is not in place for all users as yet.

It will allow users to stay private and stop the third-party apps from stalking their WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo. The app’s support platform has apparently confirmed the introduction of the privacy improvement update.

