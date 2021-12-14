When will WhatsApp disappearing messages feature be available?

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called ‘Disappearing Messages’ that allows users to choose how long they want their messages to stay around.

The popular instant messaging app has revealed it would roll out the new feature over next few weeks.

The feature allows you to choose how long your messages stay around. Users will be able to set all new chats to default or choose the duration for their messages to stick around.

“Not every message needs to stick around forever. Rolling out over the next few weeks,” a statement posted on Twitter by WhatsApp said.

Earlier, information provided by the application on its website said this feature will not affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off.

While, in a group chat, any group participants can turn disappearing messages on or off. However, a group admin can change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off.

