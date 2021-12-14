WhatsApp introduces voice message preview feature: Here’s how to enable it

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for voice messages that enables users to hear voice notes before sending it.

The company said, “Now you can preview your voice message on WhatsApp before you send it, perfect for those moments when you want to get your message just right.”

The option to preview a voice message will appear after you press the stop button to finish a recording.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

Here’s how to preview voice messages

Open chat

Touch the microphone and slide it up to lock hands-free recording

Start speaking

Once finished, tap stop.

Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.

It is pertinent to mention here that voice messages are one of the most popular features for WhatsApp users worldwide.

This development comes a day later after WhatsApp announced to restrict the visibility of last seen and online status updates for unknown people in its new privacy measures.

Also Read: When will WhatsApp disappearing messages feature be available?

The update is reportedly made available to some people on Android and iOS, however, it is not in place for all users as yet.

It will allow users to stay private and stop third-party app to stalk their WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo. The app’s support platform has apparently confirmed the introduction of the privacy improvement update.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!