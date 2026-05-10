Bloodborne still sits in that strange space where it hasn’t had a sequel, remake, or proper revival in years, yet somehow the demand for it only keeps getting louder.

Even with FromSoftware moving on to massive hits like Elden Ring and Sekiro, this one game refuses to leave the conversation, and honestly, it hasn’t for a long time now.

Talk of a return to Bloodborne has been floating around for years, usually in waves of speculation that come and go without anything concrete.

Some of that excitement cooled earlier when hopes tied to remake possibilities took a hit after changes within Sony’s development structure, including the closure of studios previously linked with remake work. That alone was enough for many fans to assume the door had quietly shut.

Also Read: Elden Ring continues huge 2026 run with new official release

Still, that hasn’t stopped the franchise from resurfacing in smaller but noticeable ways. A new officially licensed release connected to Bloodborne is now set for August, though not in the form of a game.

Instead, it comes as a high-end collector’s item — the Ring of Madman’s Knowledge — produced by TorchTorch and based on one of the game’s more recognisable in-universe designs.

The piece itself is crafted in sterling silver and designed by sculptor Masato Ohata under official licensing from Sony Interactive. It’s being positioned firmly in the premium collectible space, with pre-orders already open and pricing sitting at around $190 depending on region and size selection.

For fans of Bloodborne, it’s another reminder of how active the fandom remains even without a new release. Discussions around a full revival, whether remake or sequel, haven’t really settled, and part of that is because FromSoftware’s internal roadmap is still largely unclear outside of confirmed projects.

So for now, Bloodborne remains in that familiar position — constantly discussed, constantly speculated about, but still without any official return on the horizon.