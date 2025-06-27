Elden Ring lights the path for Bloodborne’s cinematic future

Elden Ring isn’t the only FromSoftware game heading to the big screen, Sony is still developing a Bloodborne movie, with a director search underway.

According to Game Rant, Sony is currently searching for a director to lead the long-rumoured Bloodborne project. This is the first major sign of progress in quite some time, suggesting that the film may finally be moving forward behind the scenes.

Richtman has been reporting on the Bloodborne film for years. Back in 2023, he shared that Sony Pictures had producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers) and writer Darren Lemke (Shazam!) attached to the project.

Then in early 2024, he claimed that horror director Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong, Blair Witch) was being lined up to direct, with actor Bill Skarsgård (It, The Crow) considered for the lead role.

However, none of these details have been officially confirmed by Sony, and the studio has yet to formally announce the film.

Still, the news of an active director search hints that Sony may be adjusting its plans, especially as Elden Ring‘s cinematic adaptation is moving forward quickly.

That project, directed by Alex Garland and produced by A24, has already begun casting and seems to be on a fast track to production. With Elden Ring gaining momentum, Sony may feel added pressure to get the Bloodborne film off the ground.

Bloodborne, released in 2015 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, remains one of FromSoftware’s most beloved games. Known for its fast-paced combat, haunting environments, and deep, mysterious storytelling, Bloodborne has developed a strong fanbase over the years.

Its blend of Victorian-era gothic horror and Lovecraftian cosmic horror makes it a standout in the studio’s catalogue.

Set in the cursed city of Yharnam, Bloodborne follows a Hunter as they battle nightmarish beasts and uncover the dark secrets behind the city’s obsession with blood healing.

As the story progresses, it shifts from gothic horror into a tale of cosmic dread, exploring themes of madness, forbidden knowledge, and humanity’s fragile grip on reality.

With Elden Ring already on its way to becoming a cinematic experience, the time feels right for Bloodborne to follow. The world of Yharnam, its haunting visuals, and the deeper philosophical themes could make for a truly unique and unforgettable horror film.