Dwayne Johnson-produced video game adaptation for movie faces delays

The film adaptation of It Takes Two video game, which was set to be produced by Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock, seems to be stuck in limbo.

Josef Fares, the founder of Hazelight Studios, recently shared an update about the project, revealing that there has been little progress since its announcement.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Fares expressed frustration over Hollywood’s slow process. He stated, “Hollywood, there’s a lot of talk but not much action.

I don’t know what’s going on. Hopefully something, but my hopes are not so high.”

It Takes Two video game was released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, later arriving on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The video game, which follows a couple turned into dolls trying to fix their relationship, has sold over 20 million copies by October 2024.

Despite its huge success, the movie adaptation doesn’t seem to be moving forward.

Dwayne Johnson was previously announced as a producer for It Takes Two, with rumors that he might also star in the film.

However, Fares questioned Dwayne Johnson’s involvement, saying, “He probably doesn’t even know what the project is like. Maybe it’s just his company handling it.”

Even though Fares is still supporting the project, he admitted that without the right people, it’s unlikely to happen.

“If I had time to go to LA for a few months, I would make it happen,” he said.

For now, fans of It Takes Two will have to wait and see if Dwayne Johnson’s involvement will help bring the film to life or if it will remain stuck in Hollywood’s development process.