BNP-Mengal agrees to join federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) has decided to become part of the federal cabinet after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the coalition partner of forming a judicial commission on the Chaghi incident, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with BNP-Mengal delegation including party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

During the meeting, the prime minister informed Mengal that an inquiry committee had already been formed on Chaghi incident while a complaint cell would be set up under the supervision of IG Frontier Corps.

The premier also assured the BNP chief of setting up a judicial commission if the inquiry committee failed to ascertain the facts of the incident.

Read more: CABINET OKAYS FORMATION OF ECL COMMITTEE

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Sources said that after Balochistan National Party (BNP) will get two ministries in PM Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet as Agha Hassan Baloch will be made Federal Minister for Science and Technology while Hashim Notezai will be appointed Minister of State for Energy.

It is worth mentioning that 34 ministers took oath in the first phase cabinet.

Comments