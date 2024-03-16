Boat accidents report: FIA plans to ‘rescue’ senior officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prepared a strategy to rescue its senior officials after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi sought reports in connection with the Greece and Libya shipwreck tragedies, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has sought a detailed report on the tragic boat accident near Greece and several other incidents in Libya. He directed the FIA Director General to submit a detailed report of all the actions taken so far in this regard.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised that the elements involved in heinous business of human trafficking do not deserve any concession.

He further said that The Greece boat tragedy was a very sad incident in which number of families lost their loved ones. He reiterated that the real culprits of Greece boat accident must be brought to justice.

Read More: Mohsin Naqvi seeks report of Greece, Libya boat incidents

The minister stressed that the elements involved in the business of illegall human trafficking must be sent to jail.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation authority laid the blame on junior officers for ‘ignoring’ the inquiry report. Meanwhile, at least 87 junior officers of federal investigation agency have been blacklisted.

Furthermore, a ban has been imposed on deployment of blacklist officers at immigration check posts and anti-human trafficking cell.

The blacklisted officers, which included inspectors, sub-inspectors and others, belong from Gujranwala, Multan, Islamabad, Kohat, Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Sources claimed that FIA senior officials were held responsible in the Libya inquiry report – which was prepared by BPS-21 officer Ahsan Sadiq.