Boat capsizes off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island; 15 killed

At least 15 Indian tourists died when a boat capsized off Vietnam’s ​southern island of Phu Quoc on ‌Saturday, VnExpress reported, citing local authorities.

Twenty-one people survived the accident, according to the report. The vessel ​was carrying 36 people, including 32 ​Indian tourists, three crew members and one ⁠attendant.

India’s embassy in Vietnam said it ​was monitoring the incident and had established emergency ​response centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to assist affected families.

“Exact details of the incident ​are being ascertained as search and ​rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing,” the embassy ‌said ⁠in a statement, describing the incident as “tragic.”

The boat was travelling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it ​overturned about 400 ​m (440 ⁠yards) into the sea, according to authorities cited by VnExpress.

VnExpress reported ​that sea conditions were rough, with ​large ⁠waves in the area at the time.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, has become one ⁠of the ​country’s most popular ​destination for tourists, attracting many Indian visitors in recent years.