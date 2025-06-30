web analytics
Talent agency drops Bob Vylan after Glastonbury performance

United Talent Agency (UTA) has dropped English punk-rap duo Bob Vylan after their controversial performance at the Glastonbury festival.

The duo, comprising Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, took the internet by storm after they chanted “Death, death, to the IDF” during their performance on stage.

Following their performance at the Glastonbury festival, UK police revealed that they were considering launching an investigation into the performance.

While UK police are yet to announce developments in their investigation, Deadline reported that United Talent Agency has dropped Bob Vylan.

According to the publication, the UTA executive made the call to drop the English punk-rap duo due to their chants at the Glastonbury festival.

Read more: Bob Vylan share first post after viral Glastonbury performance

While the talent agency is yet to issue an official statement on the report, the publication claimed that Bob Vylan’s page has been removed from UTA’s website.

The report comes soon after Bobby Vylan revealed receiving messages of “both support and hatred” due to their Glastonbury festival performance.

“As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non-stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, I listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking her for feedback on the current state of her school dinners,” the Bob Vylan frontman wrote in a social media post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan)

He added, “She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options and dishes inspired by other parts of the world.”

Vylan emphasised the need for teaching upcoming generations to speak up for the change they want to make the world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us,” he wrote.

“I said what I said,” he captioned his post.

