Bob Vylan share first post after viral Glastonbury performance

The Bob Vylan band finally broke their silence over reports that UK police were investigating their performance at the Glastonbury festival.

Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan of the band came under investigation after reports said that they chanted ‘free, free Palestine’ and asked the audience at the festival to join them.

As per UK media outlets, footage from their performance at the Glastonbury festival also shows them leading the chants, ‘death to the IDF.’

Following the reports, UK police announced that their officers were reviewing Bob Vylan’s performance at the festival.

“We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon,” a post by Avon and Somerset police on social media said.

It added, “Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

Following the launch of the investigation, Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan took to social media, showing himself holding a cup of ice cream.

“While zionists are crying on socials, I’ve just had a tub of (vegan) ice cream,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury festival organisers have slammed the band for the chants against the Israeli army.

“As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in – and actively campaign for – hope, unity, peace and love. With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs,” a post on the festival’s Instagram page read.

“However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday,” it added.