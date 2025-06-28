The Script’s tribute at Glastonbury left everyone in tears

The Script gave an emotional performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, moving fans to tears as they paid tribute to their late guitarist and founding member, Mark Sheehan.

The band took to the iconic Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, with frontman Danny O’Donoghue leading the heartfelt moment.

Mark Sheehan sadly passed away in April 2023 at the age of 46 following a short illness. Over a year on, his absence is still deeply felt by the band and their fans alike.

During their Glastonbury set, Danny took a quiet moment after performing their hit The Man Who Can’t Be Moved to speak about Mark and what he meant to them.

“There’s one person I really wish was here to see this,” Danny told the crowd, referring to Mark.

“We lost my best mate and the founding member of The Script. I just want to thank every single person here for keeping us going — for all your thoughts and prayers.”

He then dedicated the next song, If You Could See Me Now, to Mark, saying, “I know he’s having a whiskey right now looking down on us.”

The Script, who formed in Dublin in 2001, were originally made up of Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power, and Mark Sheehan.

Together, they went on to sell over 20 million records worldwide, with hits such as Hall of Fame, We Cry, and For the First Time. Mark was not only a talented guitarist but also a close friend to Danny since childhood.

Mark’s sudden death left the band and fans devastated. Since then, Danny has spoken openly about the grief he experienced, admitting he struggled with drinking and smoking in the months that followed.

However, earlier this year, he revealed that he made the decision to quit alcohol and face the grief head-on, saying he now feels “better than ever” and is slowly stepping out of the darkness.

The Script’s Glastonbury appearance was one of the most emotional moments of this year’s festival. As the band continues to honour Mark’s memory through music and live performances, their bond with fans remains stronger than ever.

With their return to the stage at Glastonbury Festival, The Script proved once again why their music and the legacy of Mark Sheehan still resonates deeply.