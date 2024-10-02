Bobby Deol joins the cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has joined the star cast of South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, before he embarks on his political journey.

As announced last month, Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay, who is soon going to give up on his film career, to pursue his career as a politician, under his newly-former political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has signed his final cinematic venture, tentatively-titled ‘Thalapathy 69’.

As per the latest development, Bollywood star Bobby Deol is on board for Vijay’s last movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced the production banner KVN Productions on Tuesday.

“100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast,” the makers confirmed in a social media post.

Reacting to the news, the ‘Animal’ star shared on his Instagram stories that he is ‘super excited to be a part of the project’.

While more details about the remaining cast of the title are awaited, ‘Thalapathy 69’ is scheduled for theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, in October next year.

Apart from ‘Thalapathy 69’, Deol has an interesting lineup of films across languages, including ‘Kanguva’, ‘NBK109’, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, ‘Alpha’ as well as a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Kashyap film.