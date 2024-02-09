Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel returning for ‘Humraaz’ sequel?

The reports of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Ameesha Patel reuniting for the sequel of their 2002 drama film ‘Humraaz‘ are making rounds on social media.

Humraaz followed Karan (Akshaye Khanna) trying to cheat businessman Raj (Bobby Deol) by getting his lover Priya (Ameesha Patel) married to Raj for claiming his wealth. The former takes revenge against them after Priya falls in love with Raj and leaves Karan.

The film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and has become a cult classic.

‘Humraaz‘ is reportedly getting a sequel and would build on the popularity of the first movie. A report by the India showbiz news agency Pinkvilla, quoting a source close to the development, stated that the director has teamed with producer Ratan Jain for the project.

The insider told the news outlet that hundreds of ideas were discussed for Humraaz 2 over the last two years but they never found anything that would match the quality of its predecessor till last month.

“And finally, around a month back, the duo has managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part,” the source was quoted saying in the report.

The source said the sequel would go on the floors in the coming months and are planning to make the original cast return for the second film.

“It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon,” the inside added.

