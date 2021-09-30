Two bodies thrown off car in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi, probe launched

LAHORE: The bodies of two brothers were thrown out of a car in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi, ARY News reported, citing Lahore police.

The police said Zarr Mohammad along with his brother Raaz Mohammad, both residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Haripur, came to the provincial capital to buy a car.

Unidentified persons kidnapped and murdered them, a police official said, adding their bodies were later thrown off a car in Gulshan-e-Ravi.

A first information report (FIR) of the twin murders has been registered on the complaint of Zarr Mohammad’s son Fida.

The police said special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the culprits.

