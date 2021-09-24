Noosed bodies of man, woman found in Sanghar house

SANGHAR: In a horrific turn of events, two dead bodies including one of a woman were found on Friday lying in a house with noose tightened across their necks, ARY News reported.

The two deceased were cousins and belonged to the Sanghar district of Sindh, the police confirmed. They were, however, not married.

When the neighbours found the bodies, the were found lying but noosed. They reported the event to the police.

The reasons and motive behind the murders are unknown to police while the bodies have been shifted to the local hospital.

Separately today, a woman suffered severe burns across her arms and back as three unknown assailants hurled acid on her while she was walking near the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The victim woman has been rushed to the nearby private hospital for initial medical treatment. Parts of her arms and her back are burnt, the hospital staff confirmed to ARY News.

The police has been called on the scene and have launched an investigation into the case while there has not been any development so far.

Shortly after the incident, the station house officer of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station visited the victim to record her statement.