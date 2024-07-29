Bodies of two children found dumped at Karachi clinic

In a shocking incident, police found the bodies of two children with torture marks and feet tied from a clinic in Karachi’s Machar Colony.

As per details, Police have said that the kids were given sleeping pills in milk by quack doctor, Abdul Karim, before killing them.

Police have claimed that they have arrested a man named Abdul Karim, son of Ataullah, a resident of Korangi, who runs a clinic in the Maripur area of the city.

The Force said, the suspect also kept searching for the kids along with their father in order to conceal his crime.

The police said that the man has confessed that he had kidnapped children for ransom.

Siraj, the father of the deceased children, and a relative spoke to the media regarding the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Siraj, the father of the deceased children said they were at the clinic of the quack doctor. When children’s sister went to bring her brothers in the afternoon, Abdul Karim told her that they had already left, he added.

A relative of the children added that the suspect confessed he intended to demand ransom from the children’s father.