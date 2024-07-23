Two bodies recovered from dumpster in Karachi

As per the details, the bodies of a woman and a child were found in a garbage dump. The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal formalities by the police and the rescue teams,

Police in its initial statement stated that the victims were killed in torture.

The identities of the two bodies have not yet been established, according to rescue sources.

Read more: Three bodies of Infants recovered from dumpster in Karachi

Prior to this incident, two premature infant bodies were found from a private hospital’s washroom in Karachi.

The authorities stated that the hospital’s personnel stumbled upon the premature babies’ bodies within a wastebasket inside the restroom.

The hospital’s management, situated in North Nazimabad, revealed that two women visited the facility, one undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound.

After receiving the lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom. Subsequently, they spent several hours there and eventually rushed in a hurry, according to the hospital officials