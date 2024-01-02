Body recovered from train at Karachi Railway Station

KARACHI: The body of an unidentified individual has been recovered from the stationary train compartment of Karachi Cantt Station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, the body has been shifted to the hospital, meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify the deceased individual.

In a separate incident, Karachi police arrested two individuals including a policeman for allegedly being involved in celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve at Mauripur road, leaving an eight-year-old injured.

As per police officials, the arrested citizen, Shahid, used the pistol of the arrested policeman, Kashif, for celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve which resulted in injuring a minor kid in the area.

The arrested police officer Kashif is posted at Pirabad police station, meanwhile, a case of the incident has been registered in the Docks police station, however, the police are searching for the third suspect allegedly involved in the incident.