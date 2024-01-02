Policeman arrested for celebratory firing on New Year in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested two individuals including a policeman for allegedly being involved in celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve at Mauripur road, leaving an eight-year-old injured, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per police officials, the arrested citizen, Shahid, used the pistol of the arrested policeman, Kashif, for celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve which resulted in injuring a minor kid in the area.

The arrested police officer Kashif is posted at Pirabad police station, meanwhile, a case of the incident has been registered in the Docks police station, however, the police are searching for the third suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl, who was struck by a stray bullet in aerial firing on Sunday’s New Year’s Eve, succumbed to injuries after struggling for her life in Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.

Karachi echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Sunday’s New Year’s Eve, despite a strict restriction on celebratory aerial firing.

Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only 15 individuals were injured in the metropolis.

This year, at least 32 people including women and children were injured in the celebratory fire. The injured include four women, three boys, and two girls. Meanwhile, the Karachi police detained 59 people over aerial firing and recovered weapons.