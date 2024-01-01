Karachi: 5-year-old girl dies in New Year celebratory firing

KARACHI: A 5-year-old girl, who was struck by a stray bullet in aerial firing on Sunday’s New Year’s Eve, succumbed to injuries after struggling for her life in Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Karachi echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Sunday’s New Year Eve, despite a strict restriction on celebratory aerial firing.

Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only 15 individuals were injured in the metropolis.

This year, at least 32 people including women and children were injured in the celebratory fire. The injured include four women, three boys and two girls. Meanwhile, the Karachi police detained 59 people over aerial firing and recovered weapons.

In one such incident, a 5-year-old girl – identified as Sania – was struck with a stray bullet in Korangi No.1 area.

The victim’s father said he immediately shifted his daughter to Jinnah Hospital, wherein the doctors said the girl had a bullet stuck in her head. Unfortunately, according to the father, she succumbed to injuries after struggling for her life.

Meanwhile, SSP Korangi noted that raids were being carried out in Korangi No.1 area to nab the suspects, involved in the aerial firing. “The police have already arrested 11 suspects for celebratory firing,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi police had warned revellers that they would be charged with terrorism and attempted murder for aerial firing.

Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said that the charges of attempted murder and terrorism will be included in the cases lodged against those involved in aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

A complete ban on carrying or display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks was also imposed across Karachi for two days.