New Year’s Eve: Citizens to be charged with terrorism for aerial firing

KARACHI: In the wake of the New Year celebrations in the country, Karachi police on Sunday warned revellers that they would be charged with terrorism for aerial firing, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said that the charges of attempted murder and terrorism will be included in the cases lodged against those involved in aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

The police official highlighted the importance of strong and successful actions against hooliganism and aerial firing, bringing those involved under the grip of the law.

Rind also stressed conducting search operations, making announcements at markets and through mosques to thwart aerial firing, and promoting positive police actions through social media to counter any negative Impact.

Moreover, the police chief also ordered his subordinates, especially traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara, to arrest people for drinking and driving.

Meanwhile, a complete ban on carrying or display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks has been imposed across Karachi for two days.

Ban imposed on carrying weapons

Meanwhile, a ban has also been ordered on the carrying and display of weapons throughout the city, as well as directives for arresting those involved in conducting aerial firing.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) “to safeguard the people of the city during New Year’s celebrations”.

According to a notification, the commissioner while exercising powers delegated by the provincial home department imposed the ban from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2024.

All SHOs have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, the notification added.

Ban slapped on visits to entertainment spots

The Karachi Traffic Police, in a statement, said that they have imposed a ban on visiting entertainment spots “in a bid to avoid any untoward incident” ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The police asked the citizens to use alternate routes for heading towards Defence, noting that the residents of Defence should carry original CNICs.

Several people have been injured due to aerial firing during New Year’s Eve in Karachi over the past couple of years. At least 37 people, including two infants and four females, were injured due to aerial firing during last New Year’s Eve.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had announced a complete ban on New Year celebrations in an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He had requested the nation to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.