Boeing probing worker death as union calls for accountability

Boeing said on Friday it was continuing to ​investigate a workplace accident that ‌led to the death of an employee last month, after ​a union called for ​full accountability over the incident.

Daniel Lussier, ⁠a 53-year-old aircraft mechanic ​at Boeing and member of ​the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), died in April following ​an accident at the ​Wichita plant.

“We continue to investigate last ‌month’s ⁠workplace accident…”, a Boeing spokesperson said.

The company said it continues to prioritize worker safety, ​including holding “dedicated ​safety ⁠stand downs” to review processes and improve workplace ​conditions.

The IAM had urged ​a ⁠thorough probe into the incident, saying an autopsy showed ⁠a ​workplace accident contributed ​to Lussier’s death.