Boeing probing worker death as union calls for accountability
- By Reuters -
- May 09, 2026
Boeing said on Friday it was continuing to investigate a workplace accident that led to the death of an employee last month, after a union called for full accountability over the incident.
Daniel Lussier, a 53-year-old aircraft mechanic at Boeing and member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), died in April following an accident at the Wichita plant.
“We continue to investigate last month’s workplace accident…”, a Boeing spokesperson said.
The company said it continues to prioritize worker safety, including holding “dedicated safety stand downs” to review processes and improve workplace conditions.
The IAM had urged a thorough probe into the incident, saying an autopsy showed a workplace accident contributed to Lussier’s death.