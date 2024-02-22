Bogie of freight train derailed near Ghotki

GHOTKI: A bogie of a freight train derailed near Ghotki railway station on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The derailment of the freight train wagons caused the suspension of rail traffic as the down track remained blocked.

The railway administration rushed to the derailment site and started work for clearance of up track.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities closed the down tracks due to the accident, which affected the railway operations at various stations.

The authorities stated that the track clearance work is underway which will take some time to restore the affected railway operations.

Earlier this week, an accident was reported where two bogies of a freight train derailed near Dera Nawab railway station.

According to the details, the freight train was en route from Karachi to Lahore when two of its bogies derailed near Dera Nawab railway station.

The railway authorities closed the up and down tracks due to the accident, which affected the railway operations at various stations.

