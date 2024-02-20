Two freight bogies derail near Dera Nawab station

An accident was reported on Tuesday where two bogies of a freight train derailed near Dera Nawab railway station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the freight train was en route from Karachi to Lahore when two of its bogies derailed near Dera Nawab railway station.

The railway authorities closed the up and down tracks due to the accident, which affected the railway operations at various stations.

The authorities stated that the track clearance work is underway which will take some time to restore the affected railway operations.

Last year, the Pakistan-Iran rail service was suspended after the derailment of a freight train moving from Iran to Balochistan’s capital.

Railway officials confirmed that five bogies of a freight train derailed which resulted in the suspension of the Pakistan-Iran railway service.

They said that the Pakistan Railways team was working to restore the railway track. The affected freight train was transporting goods from Iran to Quetta, they added.

The officials said that the railway track being used for international trade was in a dilapidated state which disrupted the movement of cargo trains multiple times.