Pak-Iran rail service suspended after train derailment

CHAGAI: The Pakistan-Iran rail service was suspended after the derailment of a freight train moving from Iran to Balochistan’s capital on Friday, ARY News reported.

Railway officials confirmed that five bogies of a freight train derailed which resulted in the suspension of the Pakistan-Iran railway service.

They said that the Pakistan Railways team was working to restore the railway track. The affected freight train was transporting goods from Iran to Quetta, they added.

The officials said that the railway track being used for international trade was in a dilapidated state which disrupted the movement of cargo trains multiple times.

Last month, the railway service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after heavy rainfall in the area.

The rail freight service between Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta has resumed. The good trains from Pakistan left for Iran, the railways authorities said.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods train traffic in Iran, Pakistan Railways officials said.

“A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railways infrastructure causing derailment a routine.