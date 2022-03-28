Bachchan Paandey does not live up to people’s expectations

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bachchan Paandey was released and the movie has not lived up to the fans’ expectations.

Bachchan Paandey tells the story of a budding director who makes an attempt to look up to a merciless gangster for making a film on gangsterism. However, her secret bids fail when she gets caught.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to share their reactions about the Bollywood film.

#ChulbulPandey In 2012

Opening Day-21.10 Crore Nett.

BLOCKBUSTER #BachchanPaandey In 2022

Opening Day-13.25 Crore Nett.

DISASTER KHILODA TOH KHILODA HI RAHEGA.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3bfk2BiBWf pic.twitter.com/4ngRC6oiX1 — SRKIAN (U.P) (@SRK546FAN) March 24, 2022

#BachchanPaandey climax is such a crap and cheapest copy of #Rangasthalam climax. They believe in ruining unreleased hindi dubbed movies. #Sukumar isn’t even close to #NolanSamji.#RamCharan in climax of rangasthalam was so good. #AkshayKumar𓃵 bad choice sir, please choose wise. pic.twitter.com/N5xXUxvsXL — Aniruddha – Beast ❁ (@_dipeshmahato_) March 27, 2022

#BachchanPaandey is done with – now move on again – lots of exciting stuff to come from sir — ՏᕼᗩIᒪᗴՏᕼ (@shaileshgam) March 20, 2022

The film’s budget was set at ₹165 crores but is not doing so well at the box office. It is said to be one of the Bollywood actor’s lacklustre projects after quite a while.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farhad Samji has directed the project. It is a co-production of Manoj Mittra, Sajid Nadiadwala and Prashant Sharma.

