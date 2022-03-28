Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Bachchan Paandey does not live up to people’s expectations

test

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bachchan Paandey was released and the movie has not lived up to the fans’ expectations.

Bachchan Paandey tells the story of a budding director who makes an attempt to look up to a merciless gangster for making a film on gangsterism. However, her secret bids fail when she gets caught.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to share their reactions about the Bollywood film.

The film’s budget was set at ₹165 crores but is not doing so well at the box office. It is said to be one of the Bollywood actor’s lacklustre projects after quite a while.

Read More: Akshay Kumar speaks up on eyesight issue

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farhad Samji has directed the project. It is a co-production of Manoj Mittra, Sajid Nadiadwala and Prashant Sharma.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.