THIS Bollywood actor quit ‘Squid Game’ for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Rising actor Rohed Khan, who hails from Austria, and is currently working in Bollywood, revealed that he opted out of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’, to be a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview, Afghanistan-born and Austria-based Rohed Khan revealed that he had signed a contract for Netflix’s popular South Korean series ‘Squid Game’, but had to quit the project due to dates clash with ‘BMCM’.

He said, “I signed the contract for Squid Games but I chose BMCM over it.”

“My sister told me to go for Squid Games but it’s all destined. There was a date clash, else I would have done Squid Games too,” Khan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__)

Notably, directed, co-written and co-produced by prominent filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ boasted a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy among others. Khan played the terrorist in the film.

Upon its release earlier this month, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2024, the action-thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics and was a major Box Office bomb.

Apart from ‘BMCM’, Khan was also featured in films like Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Detective Sherdil’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’.

Meanwhile, he also has Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol’s ‘Sarzameen’ in the kitty.

Bollywood director reveals his first choice for female lead of ‘Bade Miyan Chote MIyan’