Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s property seized

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s property in his hometown Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, has been sealed by a bank, over the non-repayment of a loan.

As reported by Indian media outlets, a Mumbai bank seized a part of the property, belonging to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, due to the non-payment of a loan.

Reportedly, Yadav had taken a loan from the bank by mortgaging the property, stated the manager of Central Bank of India’s Shahjahanpur branch.

According to the details, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ had taken a loan of INR5 crore from the bank and owed INR11 crore at the time of sealing the property. Due to non-payment of the loan, the bank’s team sealed a part of the house located near the Dak bungalow.

While Yadav declined the media’s request to comment on the matter, sources close to him disclosed that he had taken the loan from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of the Central Bank of India in Mumbai, to set up a production house, ‘Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited’, in the name of his parents, in 2005.

