Tamannaah Bhatia lands in legal trouble

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has found herself in legal trouble as she has been summoned by a cyber cell in Maharashtra, India, for promoting a betting app.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Police on Thursday, to appear before the agency on April 29 for questioning, in connection with a case about the illegal streaming of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 matches on the FairPlay app.

According to the details, Bhatia among others is accused of promoting the FairPlay app, to stream IPL matches, which facilitated the illegal betting on the fixtures.

The streaming and betting app in discussion is reportedly connected to the Mahadev Open Book (MOB) platform.

Notably, Fairplay operates as a betting platform, offering gambling options on entertainment and a variety of sports, including cricket, Football and Tennis. The platform boasts live streaming of matches, luring users to ‘watch and win at the same time’.

As per the complaint, filed by the official broadcaster of the league, having exclusive rights, FairPlay illegally put hoardings across the city for the live telecast of IPL 2023, without obtaining any permission from them, resulting in around INR100 crore loss to them.

The officials said that more than 40 celebrities are under scrutiny for promoting FairPlay during the IPL 2023 season.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Dutt was also summoned for questioning in the same case, while the agency recorded statements of actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah as well.

The previous investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the Mahadev betting app case, had revealed that promoters linked with the platform used funds from various companies to pay Bollywood stars for endorsement of their apps.

Vijay Varma responds to marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia