Vijay Varma responds to marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma responds to the question regarding marriage plans with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his recent outing at a literary festival, actor Vijay Varma, who has been in a relationship with co-star Tamannaah Bhatia for quite some time now, was asked when he is getting married to her, to which he jokingly replied, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh (First of all, no girl wants me to get married)!”

The actor continued, “Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (I couldn’t give this answer to my mother nor to anyone else).”

For the unversed, the latest it couple of Bollywood confirmed their relationship earlier this year, when Bhatia called Varma her ‘happy place’ during a promotional outing of their film. Later, the ‘Darlings’ actor also expressed his feelings for his lady love.

Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma shared the screen for the first time in Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, co-starring Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varma has been sweeping acclaim for his back-to-back stellar performances on OTT, including ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘Dahaad’, ‘Kaalkoot’ and ‘Lust Stories’.

Vijay Varma names most annoying habit of Tamannaah Bhatia