Vijay Varma names most annoying habit of Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma revealed the most annoying habit of his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

In a recent promotional outing for their upcoming film, the celebrity couple was asked to name an annoying habit of their partner, to which, Varma disclosed, “She [Bhatia] obsessively thinks about workouts. She plans her day according to workouts. She will even sleep less to go to the gym!”

“I tell her ‘You need to complete your sleep for a better lifestyle’, but no. She will sleep for four hours and hit the gym,” he added, upon which Bhatia explained that she cannot miss her workouts because she loves her meals and eat a lot. On her turn to answer, the ‘Housefull’ actor couldn’t come up with any bothersome habit of beau and replied, “I want to annoy him. I am working on it. There are a few ideas that I have. I am still fleshing them out. He is too zen. He is like calmess ki murat. Iske cinema ke portrayal pe mat jaao (statue of calmness. Don’t be fooled by his cinema portrayal).”

For the unversed, the latest it couple of Bollywood confirmed their relationship earlier this month, when Bhatia called Varma her ‘happy place’. Later, The ‘Darlings’ actor also expressed his feelings for his lady love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the maiden collaboration of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, also featuring Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta, is slated to premiere on the streaming giant on June 29.

