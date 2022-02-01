Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh speaks about his future plans

Actor Ranveer Singh has proved his mettle in action films and is now looking forward to working in family-friendly drama movies in the future.

The 83 star, speaking with the Indian news agency Mid-Day, said that he took the decision so that his projects are liked by a wider audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience,” the actor said as quoted in the report.

Moreover, he went on to say that he became more family-oriented as a person as years went by. He added of being aware of his circle getting smaller

“Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family,” the husband of fellow actor Deepika Padukone said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The 36-year-old will be seen in upcoming films Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read More: No more biopics for Ranveer Singh?

He made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baraat, for which Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He then worked in hit projects namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Befikre, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Comments