Bollywood actor Salman Khan files defamation case against old neighbour

Bollywood actor Salman Khan filed a defamation case against his old neighbour over his comments against him.

An Indian news agency reported that the Dabangg star took Ketan Kakkar to court for the alleged defamation statements made in a YouTube interview.

The prosecution has called for all kinds of content against their client online should be removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ketan Kakkar is said to be a resident of Mumbai and is a landowner near the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel.

Read More: Salman Khan gives major scoop about upcoming releases

Two others have along with social media platforms such as Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have been made parties have been included in the defamation lawsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The defence lawyers stated that they did not study the case properly as they got the case documents a day before the hearing.

The defence lawyer Abha Singh added suspect should get more time if the Bollywood star waited for a month to file the defamation case.

Snakebite injury

Recently, the actor got bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse ‎and was rushed to hospital for treatment. ‎

According to Indian media reports, the Khan was rushed to a private hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai after ‎he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee ‎hours of Sunday.‎

He is stated to be out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital after six hours of ‎treatment.‎

Comments