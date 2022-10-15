Saturday, October 15, 2022
Viral: Salman Khan unveils release date of ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3‘ will release on Diwali 2023.

The prolific celebrity unveiled the release date of ‘Tiger 3’ by sharing a film’s poster on the social media application Twitter.

“Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is!” his tweet read. “Celebrate Tiger 3 with Yash Raj Films only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The upcoming action flick was scheduled for release on April 21, 2023 on Eid-ul-Fitr. However, he shared another poster to inform the fans about the new day.

His announcement met with mixed responses from the fans because its release got pushed back. Here’s what they said.

The first two instalments of the franchise got positive reviews and fans are expecting the same for the third film too.

Moreover, there is good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he will make a cameo appearance in his Pathaan avatar. Emraan Hashmi’s entry into the franchise as a negative character is much anticipated as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The upcoming film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Jaideep Sahni, Shridhar Raghavan, Neelesh Misra and Aditya Chopra.

The latter has produced the film with Maxim Ajjawi, Navmeet Singh, Sudhanshu Kumar and Birsin Colakoglu.

