Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a release date!

Bollywood’s highly anticipated movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’ has finally got a release date, spy-thriller will hit cinemas in 2023.

Bollywood’s beloved couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to swoon the audience with their impeccable chemistry yet again, in the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. YRF has announced to release the spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’ on April 21, 2023.

Maintaining his tradition to rock the cinemas with mega busters on special occasions, Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ will be back on Eid 2023, to take the audience on a thrilling journey.

Days after revealing the release schedule for the said connected story, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone lead ‘Pathaan‘, YRF teased the audience on Friday morning with a short date announcement clip, which sees some power-packed action scenes by Katrina, as she plants several punches and kicks to boys, while Salman Khan was spotted lying on a bench with his face covered. He later got up and says ‘Tiger always ready’.

“Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023,” announced the caption.

Apart from the lead duo, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Maneesh Sharma directorial ‘Tiger 3’ will see Emraan Hashmi in a negative character. It will be released in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

