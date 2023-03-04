Sanjay Dutt to star in ‘Hera Pheri 3’?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will reportedly play a gangster in the sequel of ‘Hera Pheri‘ titled ‘Hera Pheri 3‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian entertainment news agency Pinkvilla, citing sources, said his character will be of Chhote’s (Ravi Kishan) distant brother.

“Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri,” the source said.

“Sanjay’s come into picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena.”

‘Heri Pheri 3‘ will be a continuation of ‘Phir Hera Pheri‘.

It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, made fans nostalgic with the first viral picture from the sets of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the franchise.

About the comedy cult classic, the franchise is headlined by A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio. The debut film in the series was written by Neeraj Vora while Priyadarshan directed it.

Related – ‘Hera Pheri‘ nothing without Raju, Shyam, Babu Bhaiya: Suniel Shetty

Later, Vora wrote as well as helmed the sequel. However, after the demise of Vora in 2017, the writing and direction credits for ‘Hera Pheri 4‘ are yet to be unveiled.

The reports though suggest that director Farhad Samji has been roped in for the job.

Comments