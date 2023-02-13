‘Hera Pheri’ nothing without Raju, Shyam, Babu Bhaiya: Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said the ‘Hera Pheri‘ franchise is nothing without its iconic characters Raju, Shyam and Bhaiyaa.

Suniel Shetty, in an interview, said that character development will happen in the best possible way.

“It will happen in the best possible way,” he said. “Fingers crossed because I have always said Raju ke bina Shyam nahi aur Shyam ke bina Babu bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) nahi aur teeno ke bina Hera Phera nahi (Shyam is nothing without Raju and Babu Bhaiyaa is nothing without Shyam and Hera Pheri is nothing without the trio).”

It is pertinent to mention that Akshay Kumar backed out from the third film citing creative differences as the reason.

Then, the reports of Kartik Aaryan playing Raju made rounds on social media. The producers have not commented on the speculations.

Suniel Shetty, commenting on the rep had said Akshay Kumar can not be replaced in the franchise.

“There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced,” he explained. “The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument.”

He added: “What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki [Akshay] and others and see what happened.”

The Bollywood veteran confessed that there will be an unfillable void if Kumar sticks by his decision to exit from the franchise.

