Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary revealed; how he spent it

Shah Rukh Khan is called King Khan for his stellar performance but little did we know that his salary was not even INR100.

That’s right, Shah Rukh Khan earned just as little as half of that amount. An India-based news agency reported that the celebrated actor worked as an usher in one of the India singer Pankaj Udhas’ concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It is pertinent to mention that the amount was not small back in those days. He spent his salary on a trip to the Taj Mahal, which he had never seen before.

He decided to have the famous pink lassi around the historical location. Just when he was about to drink, he saw a bee inside it.

Read More – I wanted to leave Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan

SRK, speaking with an India-based news agency, said that he kept puking all the way back.

The Bollywood actor is one of the most celebrities in the world. His diverse performance in his projects has earned him recognition and countless awards.

His super hit projects include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Karan Arjun, Dil Se, Koyla, Veer-Zaara and others. Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is Pathaan. He will star alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

The project, slated to release in January next year, is written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Comments