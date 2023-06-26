THIS actor wanted to marry Sohail Khan, but hated his brother Salman

Bollywood actor-director Pooja Bhatt was once in a serious relationship with Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail but hated the former.

Pooja, daughter of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of A-list actor Alia Bhatt, is currently being seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, however, many don’t know the love-hate relationship the two shared for a long time back in the day.

In an earlier interview with an Indian magazine, Bhatt opened up about his equation with Khan. “I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us,” she had told the publication.

Bhatt added, “I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family.”

Speaking about her relationship with the ‘Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya’ actor in the same conversation, Bhatt had said, “Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he.”

But life had other plans for the two as Khan went on to marry designer Seema Sachdev in 1998, while, Bhatt later married VJ-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003. She separated from her husband after 11 years of marriage.

On the other hand, Khan and her ex-wife finalized their divorce last year.

